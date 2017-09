May 26 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co, Nomura Research Institute Ltd :

- in capital tie-up - filing

- Nomura Research Institute to sell about 26.2 billion yen ($214.19 million) in treasury shares to Nippon Life - DealWatch

- Nippon Life to own 3.03 percent of Nomura Research Institute after third-party allocation of shares - DealWatch

($1 = 122.3200 yen)