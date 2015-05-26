New Issue- Societe Generale prices 1.2 bln CNH 2025 bond

May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Societe Generale SA
Issue Amount 1.2 Billion
Maturity Date June 03, 2025
Coupon 5.20 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the HIBOR
Payment Date June 03, 2015
Lead Manager(s) SG, StCh, BoC, CCB, ABC & ICBC
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English & French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
