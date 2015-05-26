FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Societe Generale prices 1.2 bln CNH 2025 bond
May 26, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Societe Generale prices 1.2 bln CNH 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Societe Generale SA

Issue Amount 1.2 Billion

Maturity Date June 03, 2025

Coupon 5.20 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the HIBOR

Payment Date June 03, 2015

Lead Manager(s) SG, StCh, BoC, CCB, ABC & ICBC

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English & French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1240913068

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
