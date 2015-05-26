FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- La Poste prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower La Poste SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 04, 2025

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.316

Yield 1.198 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OAT

Payment Date June 04, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Natixis, RBS & SG CIB

Ratings A (S&P) & A+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext-Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012758985

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

