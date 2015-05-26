New Issue- Danske Bank A/S prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

May 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 4, 2020
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.789
Reoffer price 99.789
Yield 0.794 pct
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 4, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, IMI, BNP Paribas, DANSKE & HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
