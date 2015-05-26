FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln NOK to 2020 bond
#Financials
May 26, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln NOK to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian krona

Maturity Date May 15, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.8860

Reoffer price 99.8860

Reoffer yield 1.149

Payment Date June 2, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordea

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P) &

AAA(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion norwegian krona when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP program

ISIN XS1195588915

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
