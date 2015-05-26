New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln NOK to 2020 bond

May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian krona
Maturity Date May 15, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.8860
Reoffer price 99.8860
Reoffer yield 1.149
Payment Date June 2, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Nordea
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P) &
AAA(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion norwegian krona when fungible
Launched under issuer’s DIP program
