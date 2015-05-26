New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln NOK to 2020 bond

May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian krona

Maturity Date May 15, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.8860

Reoffer price 99.8860

Reoffer yield 1.149

Payment Date June 2, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordea

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P) &

AAA(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion norwegian krona when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP program

ISIN XS1195588915

