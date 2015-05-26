New Issue- Wells Fargo prices a dual tranche deal

May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Wells Fargo & Co
(Wells Fargo)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date June 02, 2025
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.352
Reoffer price 99.352
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 115 bps
Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date June 02, 2020
Coupon 3-month euribor + 42 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 42 basis points
Common terms
Payment Date June 02,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays (B&D), Lloyds & Natixis
Ratings A2(Moody‘s)
Listing London listing
Denoms (M) 100-1
Governing Law New York law
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program
