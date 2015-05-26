New Issue- Land NRW adds $500 mln to 2018 bond

May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
(Land NRW)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 20, 2018
Coupon 1.250 pct
Issue price 100.082
Reoffer price 100.082
Reoffer yield 1.219 basis points
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date June 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays,BofAML & CITI(B&D)
Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s), AA-(S&P)&
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s regulated market
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total $1 billion when fungible
Temp ISIN XS1240963758
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)