New Issue- Land NRW adds $500 mln to 2018 bond
May 26, 2015 / 4:52 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Land NRW adds $500 mln to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

(Land NRW)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 20, 2018

Coupon 1.250 pct

Issue price 100.082

Reoffer price 100.082

Reoffer yield 1.219 basis points

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date June 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,BofAML & CITI(B&D)

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s), AA-(S&P)&

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s regulated market

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total $1 billion when fungible

Temp ISIN XS1240963758

ISIN XS1190391695

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

