New Issue- Eli Lilly prices a triple tranche deal

May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Triple tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Eli Lilly & Co

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 02, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.617

Yield 1.057 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

ISIN XS1240750767

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 02, 2026

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.541

Yield 1.671 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

ISIN XS1240751062

****

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 03, 2030

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 98.473

Yield 2.246 pct

Spread 107 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

ISIN XS1240751229

****

Common Terms

Payment Date June 02, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CS, DB & JPM

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

