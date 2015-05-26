New Issue- Eli Lilly prices a triple tranche deal

May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Triple tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Eli Lilly & Co
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date June 02, 2022
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.617
Yield 1.057 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 02, 2026
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.541
Yield 1.671 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 03, 2030
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 98.473
Yield 2.246 pct
Spread 107 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Common Terms
Payment Date June 02, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CS, DB & JPM
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
