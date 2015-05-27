FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BNZ prices 175 mln sfr 2022 bond
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- BNZ prices 175 mln sfr 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BNZ International Funding Limited (London Branch)

Guarantor Bank of New Zealand

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 24, 2022

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 100.208

Reoffer price 100.208

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 24, 2015

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s) & AA- (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0282018990

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

