New Issue- BNZ prices 175 mln sfr 2022 bond

May 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BNZ International Funding Limited (London Branch)
Guarantor Bank of New Zealand
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 24, 2022
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 100.208
Reoffer price 100.208
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 24, 2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s) & AA- (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
