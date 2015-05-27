New Issue- RCI Banque prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower RCI Banque S.A

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 08, 2022

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.356

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date June 08, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNPP, HSBC & Unicredit

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012759744

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)