New Issue- EFSF prices 2.25 bln euro 2019 bond

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility
Issue Amount 2.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 4, 2019
Coupon 0.125 pct
Issue price 99.78
Reoffer price 99.78
Reoffer yield 0.175 pct
Spread Minus 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date June 3,2015
Lead Manager(s) BARC,CA CIB & SG CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P) &
AA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 1
