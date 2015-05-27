New Issue- Air liquide prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

May 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Air Liquide Finance SA
Guarantor L‘Air Liquide SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 3, 2035
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.664
Yield 1.286 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 75.2bp
over the 0.5 pct 2025 DBR
Payment Date June 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CA CIB, JP Morgan & MUFG
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
