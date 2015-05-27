New Issue- Inmobiliaria Colonial prices dual tranche deal

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A.

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 05, 2019

Coupon 1.863 pct

Reoffer price Par

ISIN XS1241699922

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 05, 2023

Coupon 2.728pct

Reoffer price Par

ISIN XS1241701413

****

Common Terms

Payment Date June 05, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Banco Sabadell, BBVA, CACIB, CaixaBank, ING, JPM & MS

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing ISE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)