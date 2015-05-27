FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Tradition prices 115 mln CHF 2020 bond
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Tradition prices 115 mln CHF 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA

Issue Amount 115 million Swiss Franc

Maturity Date June 23, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Yield 2.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 227.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date June 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0283851423

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
