New Issue- Tradition prices 115 mln CHF 2020 bond

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA
Issue Amount 115 million Swiss Franc
Maturity Date June 23, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Yield 2.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 227.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date June 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
