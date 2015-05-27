FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- SBAB Bank prices 750 mln euro 2018 to frn
May 27, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- SBAB Bank prices 750 mln euro 2018 to frn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 27, 2018

Coupon 3 months Euribor + 30 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Spread 3 months Euribor + 30 basis points

Payment Date June 03, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CS, Natixis & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1241559910

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
