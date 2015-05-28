FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai developer Supalai aims for revenue growth of 20 pct in 2015
May 28, 2015 / 4:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai developer Supalai aims for revenue growth of 20 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Supalai Pcl :

* Aiming for revenue of 22 billion baht ($650.50 million) in 2015, up 20 percent on year, Deputy Managing Director Tritecha Tangmatitham says

* Aiming for presales of 23 billion baht this year as it plans to launch 27 new projects worth a combined 31 billion baht ($916.35 million)

* Has housing projects on hand of 39 billion baht, of which 19 billion baht will be booked as revenue this year

* Plans to spend 6 billion baht to buy land this year versus 5.7 billion baht last year Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.8200 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
