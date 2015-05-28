FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Ithaca Energy: Statement of claim knocks shares
May 28, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Ithaca Energy: Statement of claim knocks shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Ithaca Energy’s London-listed shares slumps as much as 19 pct, 2nd top loser on FTSE AIM Oil and Gas Index & on track for largest intra-day fall in 3 mnths

** Co says received a statement of claim from a law firm regarding alleged misrepresentation of information over completion of modifications at a floating production facility at its Greater Stella Area asset in the North Sea

** North Sea oil and gas co, which refutes any allegations and strongly denies any suggested wrongdoing, does not immediately respond to a request for further comments

** Stock trades in heavy volumes, with over 2 mln shares having changed hands within the first half an hour of trading vs daily avg of 1.6 mln

