May 28 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd

* Says unit wins hospital consruction contract worth 300 million yuan ($48.40 million) in Shaanxi province

* Says signs framework agreement on hospital construction project in Chongqing city

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HNAPG0; bit.ly/1SDAzzF

