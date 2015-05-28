New Issue- Dexia Credit prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local

Guarantor The Notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable

first demand guarantee from the States of Belgium (51.41%),

France (45.59%) and Luxembourg (3.00%)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 5, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date June 5, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

