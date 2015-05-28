FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Dexia Credit prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
May 28, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Dexia Credit prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local

Guarantor The Notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable

first demand guarantee from the States of Belgium (51.41%),

France (45.59%) and Luxembourg (3.00%)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 5, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date June 5, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
