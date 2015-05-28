New Issue- KfW prices 95 mln Turkish lira 2018 bond

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 95 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date September 5, 2018

Coupon 9.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 9.75 pct

Payment Date June 5, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1242404330

