May 28 (Reuters) - Orient Securities Co Ltd GF Securities Co Ltd

* Say to invest 200 million yuan ($32.26 million)respectively to set up credit-related firm

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PPOcwG; bit.ly/1ckV5DJ

