New Issue-Temenos prices 175 mln SFR 2022 bond

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Temenos Group AG

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 17, 2022

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.0 pct

Spread 201.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & BZBK

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0284100564

