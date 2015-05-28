New Issue- Expedia prices 650 mln euro 2022 bond

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Expedia, Inc.
(Expedia)
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date June 03, 2022
Coupon 2.50 pct
Issue price 99.525
Reoffer price 99.525
Reoffer yield 2.575 pct
Spread 197.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 239.6 bps
Over 2pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date June 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, GS & JPM (B&D)
Ratings Ba1(Moody‘s), BBB-(S&P) &
BBB-(Fitch)
Listing NYSE Listing
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law NY Law
