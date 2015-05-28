New Issue- Expedia prices 650 mln euro 2022 bond

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Expedia, Inc.

(Expedia)

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date June 03, 2022

Coupon 2.50 pct

Issue price 99.525

Reoffer price 99.525

Reoffer yield 2.575 pct

Spread 197.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 239.6 bps

Over 2pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date June 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, GS & JPM (B&D)

Ratings Ba1(Moody‘s), BBB-(S&P) &

BBB-(Fitch)

Listing NYSE Listing

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law NY Law

ISIN XS1117297512

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)