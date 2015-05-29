FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan to allow foreign currency negotiable CDs in Sept -c.bank official
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2015 / 5:08 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan to allow foreign currency negotiable CDs in Sept -c.bank official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank plans to allow trading of negotiable certificate of deposits in foreign currency from September, an official said, a move that will expand the types of yuan-denominated instruments available on the island.

The central bank official said business and trading will be permitted in yuan-denominated NCDs with a minimum of 1 million yuan ($161,300) as well as ones denominated in U.S. dollars, euros or Japanese yen equivalent to at least $200,000.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier, the central bank indicated - without giving a timetable - that it would allow foreign currency NCDs to be offered as part of revised regulations aimed at internationalizing Taiwan’s domestic financial markets.

Taiwan is one of the largest offshore yuan markets, in part because of its close economic and trade links with China.

The central bank uses local currency NCDs as part of its money market operations to manage liquidity. These NCDs are bought most often by large institutional investors, who often use them to invest in a low-risk, low-interest security.

$1 = 6.20 Chinese yuan Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.