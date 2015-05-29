Malaysia's 1MDB secures $1 bln from Abu Dhabi fund ahead of loan deadline

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state fund 1Malaysia Development (1MDB) has signed a deal securing $1 billion in funding from Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) and its Aabar Investments unit ahead of a June 4 deadline to repay a loan to an international bank syndicate.

Malaysia’s finance ministry said in a statement on Friday that the amount will be used to repay a $975 million loan to the syndicate in advance of the due date. Securing the funds marks a major milestone in plans to restructure loss-making 1MDB.

“This agreement marks a significant step towards reducing 1MDB’s overall debt levels, and is a crucial part of the rationalisation plan I presented to cabinet earlier (Friday),” deputy finance minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah said in a statement.

The government official said the ministry expects plans to restructure 1MDB to be implemented “in full by early next year”.