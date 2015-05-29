New Issue- Nykredit prices 250 mln euro 2017 bond

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Nykredit Bank A/S
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date December 05, 2017
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 30 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 3 months Euribor + 30 basis points
Payment Date June 05, 2015
Lead Manager(s) LBBW, JPM & Nyk
Ratings A+ (S&P) & A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
