BRIEF-Sumitomo Rubber, Goodyear to end partnership - Nikkei
#Market News
May 31, 2015 / 11:33 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sumitomo Rubber, Goodyear to end partnership - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :

* To end their business, capital tie-up - Nikkei

* Partnership breakup to be announced as early as this week - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Rubber, Goodyear to unwind cross-shareholdings; firms now hold stakes of about 1 percent in each other - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Rubber to take full ownership of their N.America joint ventures, Goodyear to take over Europe JVs - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Rubber to also buy out Goodyear’s 25 percent share of a Japanese JV, make it a wholly owned unit - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Rubber to receive 30 billion yen to 40 billion yen ($242 million to $322 million) from Goodyear for JV transfers - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 124.1900 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
