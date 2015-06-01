FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Companies announce IPO pricings for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPO
June 1, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Companies announce IPO pricings for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details.

SHANGHAI

* China National Nuclear Power Co Ltd sets IPO price at 3.39 yuan per share, aims to raise 13.19 billion yuan ($2.13 billion): bit.ly/1dFDHel

* Guangxi Nanning Waterworks Co Ltd sets IPO price at 6.43 yuan per share, aims to raise 945.21 million yuan: bit.ly/1csBzW0

SHENZHEN

* ShenZhen HuiJie Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 13.1 yuan per share, aims to raise 707.4 million yuan: bit.ly/1Fkweai

* Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co Ltd sets IPO price at 26.0 yuan per share, aims to raise 442 million yuan: bit.ly/1FO3omd

* Chongqing Landai Powertrain Corp Ltd sets IPO price at 7.67 yuan per share, aims to raise 398.8 million yuan: bit.ly/1AEkAf9

* Dohia Home Textile Stock Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.28 yuan per share, aims to raise 218.4 million yuan: bit.ly/1JcSv13

* Hangzhou Gaoxin Rubber & Plastic Materials Co Ltd sets IPO price at 14.84 yuan per share, aims to raise 247.38 million yuan: bit.ly/1dFNwcu

* Anhui Julong Transmission Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.80 yuan per share, aims to raise 440 million yuan: bit.ly/1JiG7uT

* Guangdong SACA Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.20 yuan per share, aims to raise 210.8 million yuan: bit.ly/1RDSIMn

* Sichuan Sunny Seal Co Ltd sets IPO price at 34.6 yuan per share, aims to raise 461.6 million yuan: bit.ly/1d8CQC9

* Beijing Hezong Science&Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.61 yuan per share, aims to raise 275.9 million yuan: bit.ly/1FnZwpE

$1 = 6.1964 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms

