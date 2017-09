June 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd :

* Sells 18,245 tractors in India during May 2015, down 21 pct from a year earlier

* Says total tractor sales 19,257 in May 2015, down 20 pct from a year earlier Source text: bit.ly/1I0omC3 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aditi Shah)