FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Bank of Sharjah prices $500 mln 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Bank of Sharjah prices $500 mln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank of Sharjah PJSC

(Bank of Sharjah)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 8, 2020

Coupon 3.374 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.374 pct

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date June 8, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Emirates & JPM

Ratings BBB+(Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN xXS1117297272

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.