New Issue- EIB adds 100 mln TRY to 2020 bond
June 1, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date April 1,2020

Coupon 8.000 pct

Issue price 95.633

Payment Date June 8,2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBC Europe Limited

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P)&

AAA(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 500 million Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS1139474206

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
