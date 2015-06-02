FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-UK estate agents: Peel Hunt says commission rates to head south
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 2, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK estate agents: Peel Hunt says commission rates to head south

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** UK estate agent under pressure after brokerage Peel Hunt says average commission rates are heading only heading in one direction - down

** London-focused Foxtons down 3.7 pct & 3rd top loser on FTSE 250 after brokerage starts with “sell” rating & TP 230p vs analyst avg mean TP of 220.44p

** “Estate agents operating in London potentially face the greatest downside to commission rates given the absolute savings that vendors can make using a fixed price agent,” brokerage writes

** Peel Hunt initiates three peers with “hold” rating & pegs TP for Countrywide at 560p (vs Monday close of 597.5p), Savills 950p (vs 964.5p) and LSL Property Services 405p (vs 402.25p)

** Foxtons up c.75 pct YTD, Countrywide 37 pct, Savills 42 pct & LSL reflecting 35 pct gain

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
