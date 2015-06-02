FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Clientis prices 105 mln CHF 2022 bond
June 2, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Clientis prices 105 mln CHF 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Clientis AG

Issue Amount 105 million Swiss Franc

Maturity Date June 29, 2022

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 100.120

Reoffer price 100.120

Yield 0.483

Spread 52 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date June 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BKB & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0284400410

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
