New Issue- Muenchener Hypothekenbank prices 750 mln EUR 2023 bond

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank eG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 07, 2023

Coupon 0.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.408

Spread Minus 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps

Payment Date June 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) DZ BANK, LBBW, UBS & UNICREDIT

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000MHB14J5

