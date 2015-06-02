FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Muenchener Hypothekenbank prices 750 mln EUR 2023 bond
#Financials
June 2, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Muenchener Hypothekenbank prices 750 mln EUR 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank eG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 07, 2023

Coupon 0.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.408

Spread Minus 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps

Payment Date June 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) DZ BANK, LBBW, UBS & UNICREDIT

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000MHB14J5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

