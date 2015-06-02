New Issue- SCOR SE prices 250 mln euro 2047 bond

June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SCOR SE
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 5, 2047
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.375
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid- swaps
Payment Date June 5, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, Credit Agricole CIB & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A- (S&P) & A- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
