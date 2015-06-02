FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- SCOR SE prices 250 mln euro 2047 bond
June 2, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- SCOR SE prices 250 mln euro 2047 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SCOR SE

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 5, 2047

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.375

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid- swaps

Payment Date June 5, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, Credit Agricole CIB & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A- (S&P) & A- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012770063

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

