New Issue- Nordea Bank prices 200 mln sfr 2025 bond

June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 23, 2025
Coupon 0.55 pct
Issue price 100.389
Reoffer price 100.389
Payment Date June 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
