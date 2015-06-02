New Issue- COE prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

June 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 9, 2025
Coupon 0.750 pct
Issue price 99.5600
Reoffer price 99.5600
Reoffer yield 0.796 pct
Spread Minus 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date June 9, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, GS & HSBC
Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s), AA+(S&P) &
AA+(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program
