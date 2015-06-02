FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- ABN AMRO Bank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- ABN AMRO Bank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

(ABN AMRO Bank)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 9, 2020

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price 99.430

Reoffer price 99.430

Reoffer yield 0.867 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date June 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BofAML (B&D)& CA-CIB

Ratings A2(Moody‘s), A(S&P)&

A(Fitch)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam N.V

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

ISIN XS1244060486

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.