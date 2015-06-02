New Issue- Total prices 250 mln stg 2022 bond

June 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

(Total)

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date June 9, 2022

Coupon 2.250 pct

Issue price 99.8480

Reoffer price 99.8480

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date June 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s) & AA-(S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

