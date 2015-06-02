FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Total prices 250 mln stg 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

(Total)

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date June 9, 2022

Coupon 2.250 pct

Issue price 99.8480

Reoffer price 99.8480

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date June 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s) & AA-(S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

