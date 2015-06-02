New Issue- ADB prices CA$500 mln 2020 bond

June 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 500 million CAD
Maturity Date June 11, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.755
Spread 1.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date June 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD SECURITIES
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
