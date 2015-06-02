New Issue- ADB prices CA$500 mln 2020 bond

June 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 500 million CAD

Maturity Date June 11, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.755

Spread 1.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date June 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD SECURITIES

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN CA045167DB67

