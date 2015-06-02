New Issue- Prudential prices 600 mln stg 2055 bond

June 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Prudential PLC
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date July 20, 2055
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.918
Yield 5.087 pct
Spread 260 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.50 pct September 2034 UKT
Payment Date June 9, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, GSI, HSBC, JPMorgan & RBC CM
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
