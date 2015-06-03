Woori Bank marketing AT1 dollar bonds at 5% yield

HONG KONG, June 3 (IFR) - South Korean lender Woori Bank is marketing its first US dollar issue of Additional Tier 1 capital securities at a yield of around 5%.

Woori’s 30-year bonds will be callable every five years, and will roll over for another 30 years if not redeemed at maturity.

The notes will count as AT1 capital under Basel III, with a full principal writedown if Woori is deemed to be insolvent. The size and pricing are due to be set later today.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Commerzbank and Nomura are active bookrunners. (Reporting By Frances Yoon. Editing By Vincent Baby.)