FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woori Bank marketing AT1 dollar bonds at 5% yield
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

Woori Bank marketing AT1 dollar bonds at 5% yield

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 3 (IFR) - South Korean lender Woori Bank is marketing its first US dollar issue of Additional Tier 1 capital securities at a yield of around 5%.

Woori’s 30-year bonds will be callable every five years, and will roll over for another 30 years if not redeemed at maturity.

The notes will count as AT1 capital under Basel III, with a full principal writedown if Woori is deemed to be insolvent. The size and pricing are due to be set later today.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Commerzbank and Nomura are active bookrunners. (Reporting By Frances Yoon. Editing By Vincent Baby.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.