BUZZ-Workspace: hits 6.5-yr highs on results beat
June 3, 2015

BUZZ-Workspace: hits 6.5-yr highs on results beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Workspace, landlord for small businesses, up 3.2 pct at 6.5-yr high & 2nd-top FTSE 250 gainer

** FY EPRA NAV up 42 pct to 703 p/shr, beating estimates of 5 analysts, & final div up 15 pct to 8.15p

** “We would expect consensus NAV for FY16 to increase by over 10 pct towards ~850p,” Liberum analysts write

** Liberum ups TP to 1,100p from 836p, Panmure Gordon raises to 1,010p from 957p, Investec puts 856p TP under review; all vs mean TP of 935.10p according to Reuters data (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

