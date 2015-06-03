New Issue- Motability prices 550 mln euro 2023 bond

June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Motability Operations Group PLC

Guarantor Motability Operations Ltd and

Motability Hire Purchase Ltd

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date June 9, 2023

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.096

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 117bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date June 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1244539760

