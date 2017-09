June 4 (Reuters) - Samsung SDS Co Ltd :

* Opens down 10.8 pct after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd says it has no plans to merge with Samsung SDS

* Falls as low as 271,000 won, down more than 11 pct on day

* Samsung Electronics up more than 4 pct Further company coverage: (Reporting By Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Pullin)