New Issue- SBAB prices 1.0 bln SEK 2025 FRN

June 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SBAB BANK PUBL AB

(SBAB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date June 11,2025

Coupon 3 month stibor + 130 basis points

Discount Margin 3 month stibor + 130 basis points

Payment Date June 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) SEB & Swed

Ratings Baa3(Moody‘s)& BBB(S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English (subs Sweden)

ISIN XS1245415812

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)