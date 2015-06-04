New Issue- SBAB prices 1.0 bln SEK 2025 FRN

June 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower SBAB BANK PUBL AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion swedish crown
Maturity Date June 11,2025
Coupon 3 month stibor + 130 basis points
Discount Margin 3 month stibor + 130 basis points
Payment Date June 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) SEB & Swed
Ratings Baa3(Moody‘s)& BBB(S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English (subs Sweden)
