New Issue- Anhui prices $300 mln 2018 bond

June 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Anhui Transport Group Holdings Co Ltd
Guarantor Keepwell/EIPU from Anhui Transport, ATHK and bond trustee
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date June 11, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.687
Reoffer price 99.687
Yield 2.985 pct
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date June 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & Wing Lung Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) &
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing HKSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)