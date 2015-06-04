New Issue- Anhui prices $300 mln 2018 bond

June 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Anhui Transport Group Holdings Co Ltd

Guarantor Keepwell/EIPU from Anhui Transport, ATHK and bond trustee

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date June 11, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.687

Reoffer price 99.687

Yield 2.985 pct

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date June 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & Wing Lung Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) &

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

