New Issue- NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2020 FRN

June 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 8, 2020

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 38bp

Issue price 103.1

Reoffer price 103.1

Payment Date June 8, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB2KA2

