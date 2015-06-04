FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2020 FRN
#Financials
June 4, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 8, 2020

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 38bp

Issue price 103.1

Reoffer price 103.1

Payment Date June 8, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB2KA2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
