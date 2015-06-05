FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd: Expects to be back in black
#Hot Stocks
June 5, 2015 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd: Expects to be back in black

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Chinese solar panel maker’s shares up 19.8 pct at $1.27

** Says in conference call expects to be close to break-even or turn slightly profitable through H2

** Sees to cut Europe headcount by about 50 pct by Q2-end, to reduce oper expenses by over 20 pct

** Company has not reported profit in 15 qtrs

** Q1 revenue beats average analyst estimate; total module shipment up nearly 20 pct

** Nearly 1 mln shares traded by 11:10 a.m. ET - nearly double their 25-day moving average

** Company’s shares down 55 pct this year

