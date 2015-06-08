FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Rung Union Car cuts 2015 sales target to 5-6 pct on weak auto industry
June 8, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Rung Union Car cuts 2015 sales target to 5-6 pct on weak auto industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Thai Rung Union Car Pcl

* Says cuts 2015 sales target to 5-6 percent from 8-10 percent due to weak auto industry, Sompong Phaoenchoke, managing director at the auto assembler, told investors

* Aims to expand production of commercial trucks and trailers on expectation of rising demand after the formation of Southeast Asia’s single market in late 2015

* Says its utilisation drops to 50 percent due to weak domestic market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
